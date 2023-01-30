'Grateful to the Audience & Media for Supporting Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' is a raging success at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan thanks media for the smooth release of his film 'Pathaan.'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Siddharth Anand all attended the first Pathaan media event on 30 January. The film is a raging success at the box office and the cast went on to thank everyone involved in making the film a mega-blockbuster. Shah Rukh also thanked everyone who helped in the smooth release of the film.

Shah Rukh during the live stream of the event, said:

"We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film (Pathaan) so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film."
Shah Rukh Khan, Actor

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after over four years of being away from the cinemas. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.

The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It has now made a whopping 500 crore at the box office in merely five days, according to reports.

The film released on 25 January.

