Shah Rukh Khan: Heavy is The Head That Wears King Khan's Crown

Staying silent though isn’t quite enough to get the vultures off your back when you’re Shah Rukh Khan, because your silence itself is powerful enough to create dissent amongst others. What happens then?

That’s a question best answered by looking at what’s been happening to Bollywood over the past couple of years. From allegations of drug running based on the flimsiest of evidence to general amorality, the establishment has used the media to vilify and run the industry’s reputation into the ground. If you can’t get them to endorse you, discredit them, right?

And Khan isn’t just a vestige of the industry’s glory days, he epitomises everything that India’s saffron brigade has been gunning for, decades before they were even in power. Sample this: When Hrithik Roshan was launched in 2000, a cover story was run by Panchajanya magazine, the RSS mouthpiece, about him being the answer to the Muslim supremacy in Bollywood. It, therefore comes as no surprise that two decades later, with all the available resources at hand, the establishment has chosen to pick on Khan.