Censor Board Denies Certification to '72 Hoorain' Trailer: Report

According to reports, Pandit, in a video message, also appealed to Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry), and Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, CBFC, to pull up the members of the censor board body "who are trying to snatch away our creative independence and freedom of expression".

"We, the makers of the film 72 Hoorain, are quite shocked and surprised because the censor board today refused to give us a certificate for our trailer. It's quite funny and sad that in a film that has won a National Award, a film that has won an award at the IFFI (International Film Festival of India), the visuals are the same as what was then in the film and what is there in the trailer. So on one side, you have given a National Award to the film, and on the other side, you are refusing a certificate to the trailer of the film," the producer further said in the video.

Earlier in this month, the film courted controversy for its misleading claims in its teaser released on 6 June. According to reports, 72 Hoorain also received backlash from several prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir, who claimed that the film's negative portrayal of Muslims "hurts the sentiments" of the community.