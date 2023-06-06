'26/11 & 9/11 Didn't Happen in 2011': Netizens Fact-Check '72 Hoorain' Teaser

After The Kerala Story, filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's 72 Hoorain is currently courting controversy due to its misleading claims. On 6 June, the film's co-director Ashoke Pandit shared the first teaser of 72 Hoorain with his followers on social media.

The teaser featured snippets of the tragic 9/11 World Trade Centre attacks and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, wrongfully claiming that both the incidents took place in 2011.

However, netizens were quick to fact-check the incorrect dates of the mishaps which took place on 11 September 2001 and 26 November 2008 respectively.