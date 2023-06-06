'26/11 & 9/11 Didn't Happen in 2011': Netizens Fact-Check '72 Hoorain' Teaser

After The Kerala Story, filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's 72 Hoorain is currently courting controversy due to its misleading claims. On 6 June, the film's co-director Ashoke Pandit shared the first teaser of 72 Hoorain with his followers on social media.
The teaser featured snippets of the tragic 9/11 World Trade Centre attacks and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, wrongfully claiming that both the incidents took place in 2011.
However, netizens were quick to fact-check the incorrect dates of the mishaps which took place on 11 September 2001 and 26 November 2008 respectively.
Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Pandit wrote, "As promised presenting to you the first look of our film #72Hoorain. I am sure you will like it. What if you end up dying a brutal death instead of meeting 72 virgins, as assured by terrorist mentors? Presenting the first look of my upcoming film “72 Hoorain”. The film is slated to release on 7 July, 2023."
Soon after, several netizens pointed out the blunder. Sharing screenshots from the teaser, one of the Twitter users wrote, "Ashoke Pandit was in so much hurry to churn out the propaganda movie that he forgot to do even basic research. 9/11 didn't happen in 2011. 26/11 didn't happen in 2011."
Here, have a look at the tweet:
Another user wrote, "Nahh....Just gotta change the syllabus and history not a biggie for them." Here are some other reactions of the Twitter users:
Some netizens also pointed out the similarities between the posters of director Chauhan's 72 Hoorain and the American thriller series Homeland.
Have a look:
72 Hoorain is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar and stars Aamir Bashir and Pawan Malhotra in the lead roles. The film is reportedly slated for its theatrical release on 7 July.
