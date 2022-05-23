‘West Can’t Understand India’s Relationship With Stars’: Prasoon Joshi at Cannes

There are two ways of seeing India. One is to view India as a content market, and the other is to see it as a content creator. India as a content market has been seen organically by many like any other consumer product, but India as a content creator is what you are asking about, and that is our focus this year…

Why is it important? It’s important for our economy, for our people who create that. We definitely would like to consume world content but we also want the world to consume our content.

When we talk about world content, a canvas where we want to paint our content, one option is to go the Korean way, like with K-Pop and K-dramas. But my understanding and analysis is that Korea first defined its market – that this is the world market and this is how we can, through our own way, our lexicon, reach out to it. What is more complex than that? What they have done is commendable. I have great admiration for the way they have developed content in their own country – what is more difficult is to also take your thought process outside, your thinking.

People can say it may be fuzzy, but I think India has a special way of thinking, as a civilisation we have a special way of thinking … a culture develops a certain ethos and we need to celebrate that. And if we really want to celebrate that then we have to celebrate India’s thinking. So, what is India’s thinking? Let me give you an example – today we talk of environmental problems or sustainability, and sustainability is almost an afterthought. We believed in never conquering nature or competing against it. I was brought up in the mountains and I have been told you have to bow down to nature, you’ve got to befriend nature, it’s a nurturer, it’s not your competition, you don’t have to conquer or beat nature … That thinking gives birth to a certain mindset where sustainability will not be an afterthought as there is no conflict.

That is a thinking of a certain kind that gives birth to ideas. But it’s a lot more difficult to take this thinking to the world and present it in an authentic way, rather than just catering to a market.

Is it more difficult? Yes. How can India do it? By constantly trying. And this is the best time because we are, as a world, interacting like never before, all thanks to the Internet. For instance, you can go home and get the films being shown at Cannes streamed online … It’s easier because you are connected to various cultures of the world.