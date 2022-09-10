'Brahmastra' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir-Alia Starrer Hits 75 Crore

'Brahmastra' Day 1 Box Office Collection.
(Image Courtesy: Google)
Presented by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra was highly awaited by cinegoers.
The film hit the silver screen on 9 September. Predicted to open at 23 crore by Indian experts, the film garnered a whopping figure of Rs 75 crore as its gross worldwide collection on its first day.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, the first installment of the magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.
The film is also being widely loved in Telugu states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana having broken Dhoom 3's nine-year-old record at the box office.
Trade expert Sumit Kadel took to Twitter to announce the film's first collection from South India, stating that the Telugu and Hindi versions of the film garnered Rs 5.80 crores.
Brahmastra: Part One-- Shiva is the first instalment in Ayan Mukherji's trilogy, and is being touted for its high visual appeal, which, according to many, places it right next to some of Hollywood's best films.
