Best Part of 'Brahmastra' Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo, Says Desi Twitter

The Alia-Ranbir starrer hit the silver screens on 9 September and also features Nagarjuna.
phelian prantika
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is being adored by netizens across the country. 

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Touted to be "India's biggest film", Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has gathered a plethora of mixed reactions. While the film is being lauded for its visual treatment, fans are criticizing the screenplay and dialogue delivery.

But one aspect of the film that has garnered close to unanimous praise is Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's cameo. From greeting his character with claps and whistles in the theatres to tweeting his praises, netizens have thoroughly enjoyed his brief appearance.

One Twitter user called him "India's Tony Stark" while another wrote, "Man is looking dashing."

Here are some reactions:

