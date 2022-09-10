ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy’s Character ‘Junoon’ From ‘Brahmastra’ Wins Over Netizens
Mouni Roy has been praised for her convincing performance in 'Brahmastra'.
Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is getting mixed reviews from viewers, but there’s one thing that everyone agrees on: Mouni Roy has absolutely nailed it as Junoon. Roy plays the antagonist in this Ayan Mukherji directorial, and users online are impressed by her growth and the way she has given an equally convincing performance next to some of the biggest names in the industry.
Here are some reactions from users online:
