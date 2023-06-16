Bombay HC Quashes Case Against Mika Singh For 'Forcibly Kissing' Rakhi Sawant

According to a report by PTI, in the affidavit, Sawant gave her consent for the said matter, saying that she and Singh had resolved the matter amicably. It further mentioned that we "amicably resolved all our differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part."

Singh was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault). The FIR was registered by Sawant on 11 June 2006, and alleged that the singer had forcibly kissed her during his birthday celebration at a restaurant in Mumbai.

The actor moved the High Court in April this year to quash the chargesheet filed by the police following Sawant's complaint.