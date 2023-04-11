Mika Singh-Rakhi Sawant Kissing Controversy: Singer Moves HC to Quash FIR

In continuation of the report, Singh submitted that the two have amicably resolved their differences and now want to quash the first information report (FIR) and chargesheet with the consent of Sawant.

Sawant's lawyer also submitted, "She (Sawant) is busy with her professional engagements. But the two have resolved their differences, so she has no objection to the quashing of the FIR that had been registered by her."

In his plea, as per the report, Singh stated that the two have resolved the issue amongst themselves and that Sawant had even sworn on an affidavit giving her no-objection to granting relief mentioned in the petition.

The FIR was registered in 2006 after Singh allegedly forcibly kissed Sawant at his birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai. The incident was widely reported.

Singh was booked for offences under sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code.