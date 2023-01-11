Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan on Working With Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah in 'Kuttey'

Aasman Bhardwaj, Radhika Madan and Arjun Kapoor speak about Kuttey.
(Photo: The Quint)
Veteran filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasman Bhardwaj, is all set to make his debut with Kuttey, which releases in theatres on 13 January. The film boasts of a terrific ensemble cast - Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, among others.
Speaking about directing stalwarts Aasman told The Quint, "I was extremely nervous on the first day of shooting. I couldn't believe it was finally happening. The first take, between action and cut, was surreal. I had done workshops with Arjun, Radhika and Shardul Bharadwaj before, so barring them I was very nervous to direct the others. I couldn't even say anything to Naseer bhai on the first day. After the first take things changed, because I also realised I had to get out of my head and get things done".
Arjun and Radhika also spoke about learning from each other and the other co-actors. "There is an incredible energy in Radhika that all of us feed on. As for Tabu and Naseer bhai, they put a lot of hard work in their scenes to make them effortless. That is a skill that very few possess. When you are sitting in your van and reciting the lines, preparing for your role, and then to emerge out not carrying that weight around, it's incredible", said Arjun.
Radhika was also all praise for Arjun and the duo also spoke about how the film is an example of the security of all the actors.
Watch the interview for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)