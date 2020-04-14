Homi Adajania Didn’t Think I Was Right for Angrezi Medium: Radhika

Radhika Madan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, where she played the role of Irrfan Khan’s daughter. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium released on the 13 March and remained in theatres for barely a day as various governments across the country gave orders to shut down movie theatres in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Quint did a video chat with Radhika to talk about how she dealt with the lockdown and the fate of the film. “I think what we are seeing is way bigger than the release of any film. It’s important that people are safe and healthy. When this happened, the reason why we make films also came to us. We told ourselves that our motive is to entertain people and it doesn’t matter whether they watch it in theatres or on OTT platforms,” says Radhika Madan.

Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan starer Angrezi Medium is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.