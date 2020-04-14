Homi Adajania Didn’t Think I Was Right for Angrezi Medium: Radhika
Radhika Madan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, where she played the role of Irrfan Khan’s daughter. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium released on the 13 March and remained in theatres for barely a day as various governments across the country gave orders to shut down movie theatres in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Quint did a video chat with Radhika to talk about how she dealt with the lockdown and the fate of the film. “I think what we are seeing is way bigger than the release of any film. It’s important that people are safe and healthy. When this happened, the reason why we make films also came to us. We told ourselves that our motive is to entertain people and it doesn’t matter whether they watch it in theatres or on OTT platforms,” says Radhika Madan.
Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan starer Angrezi Medium is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Radhika also spoke about how she got the role of Tarika in Angrezi Medium. She says that she and Homi happened to be in the same office when she asked him if she could audition for Angrezi Medium. She recalls that Homi told her she won’t fit in the role and they were auditioning on 16, 17-year-olds for the role. “I knew I was Tarika and I got in touch with the casting producer and sent my audition clips to Homi and they chose me,” she says.
Radhika says that she gives credit to Homi for envisioning her in the role because when she auditioned for Angrezi Medium, she was heavier and was preparing for Pataakha.
Speaking about the nationwide lockdown, she says that she’s upset she couldn't be at home with her parents but she makes it a point to video call them every day and wants to go see them once this ends. The actor has been keeping herself busy with piano lessons, tap dancing, reading and writing.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
