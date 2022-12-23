From 'Zanjeer' To 'Kuttey': The Evolution of Multi-Starrer Bollywood Films

Over the years, there has been a steady stream of ensemble films. Some of the major ones are perhaps by Sooraj Barjatiya. From Hum Saath Saath Hai to Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! – these Barjatiya classics bolster the idea of the utopian Indian family in Hindi cinema. It’s complete with melodrama, music and melancholy but never dares to stray towards the dysfunctionality that is intrinsic to any family.

Ensemble films are indispensable in Bollywood’s film history and for that matter, the future. We have seen the transition - from single-hero lead films in 70s and 80s to multi-starrer spectacles.