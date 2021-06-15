Akshay Kumar's Film Bell Bottom to Release on This Date

Bell Bottom was also the first Bollywood film to hit the floors and complete shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been shot in multiple international locations. The spy drama directed by Ranjit M Tewari features Akshay Kumar in an action avatar in a story based on true events.

Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the movie also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in key roles and is co-produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

On the career front, Akshay stars in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re and the duo are also working together for their film Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay also has multiple other projects lined up including Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu. The release of his film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty has been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.