Bhumi Pednekar joins Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L Rai. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma. The film's lead actor, Akshay Kumar shared the news on social media with a picture of himself with Bhumi and Aanand.
"When you are happy, it shows. And indeed, we are...to have Bhumi Pednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan," he wrote in the caption.
Bhumi also shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote that she is 'supremely excited' for the opportunity. "A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story," the caption read.
Raksha Bandhan is the third time Akshay and Bhumi have worked together after Durgamati and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Aanand L Rai and Bhumi have also collaborated earlier for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
Announcing the movie in August, Akshay had shared a poster of the film and dedicated it to his sister Alka, and the bond between siblings.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined