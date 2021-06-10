Bhumi Pednekar joins Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L Rai. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma. The film's lead actor, Akshay Kumar shared the news on social media with a picture of himself with Bhumi and Aanand.

"When you are happy, it shows. And indeed, we are...to have Bhumi Pednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan," he wrote in the caption.