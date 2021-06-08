Akshay Kumar to Star in Vashu Bhagnani's Next Production?

A source told Pinkvilla, "Akshay Kumar had a very smooth journey while shooting for Bellbottom with his producers the Bhagnani’s. Right after the shooting wrapped up, the producers narrated another story to Akshay and the actor instantly agreed to come on board for the film." The source added that the film will start shooting after Akshay wraps up his present projects.

The film is supposedly an action film which will be shot in various locations across the world, with the major part shot in UK, Pinkvilla reported. The filmmakers will follow all COVID-19 precautions including bio-bubbles.

Akshay's film Bell Bottom is an upcoming spy thriller directed by Ranjit Tewari. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.