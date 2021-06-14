Akshay Dismisses Report Claiming He Reduced Fees for Bell Bottom
Producer Vashu Bhagnani also took to social media and confirmed there is no truth to the report.
Actor Akshay Kumar has dismissed the report claiming that he reduced his fees by Rs 30 crore for the upcoming film Bell Bottom. In a tweet, he called the report a 'fake scoop'. Bollywood Hungama had reported that Akshay had reduced his fees after producer Vashu Bhagnani asked him to.
Akshay's tweet reads, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!" Producer Vashu Bhagnani also refuted the rumours and wrote, "No Truth to this news at all."
The original report had quoted a source saying, "Being primarily a film that caters to the tier 1 and 2 cities, Vashu Bhagnani wanted to keep the budget in check and hence, he requested his leading man, Akshay to scale down his acting fees by ₹30 crores, as the rise in budget aside, there looms a lot of uncertainty on the release too."
On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up the shoot for Bell Bottom and has multiple other projects in the pipeline including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, and Prithviraj.
The release of his film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Akshay is also working on the Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan and Bhumi Pednekar recently joined the cast. The movie is the third time the actors have collaborated after Durgamati and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
