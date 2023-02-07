Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!: Ajay Devgn & Tabu’s Musical Love Story Goes on Floors

Tabu and Ajay Devgn will once again share the screen space. The pair is returning to the big screen with their upcoming musical drama, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and also stars Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.

The film that went on floors on 4 February in Mumbai follows a unique musical love story that spans across 20 years and is set in the years between 2002 and the present day.