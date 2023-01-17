'Bholaa': Tabu Dons the Suit of a Fierce Cop in Ajay Devgn Starrer

Tabu is all set to don the suit of a cop again. Taking to social media on 17 January, Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look of the Andhadun actor from his upcoming directorial, Bholaa. The adventure drama is the official Hindi-language remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Devgn wrote, "Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan" (One police officer. Hundred devils).