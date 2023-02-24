After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan to Begin Shoot For Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3': Report

As per a report by NDTV, a trade source shared, "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April, and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission, so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission."

"Watch out for Pathaan's entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other's films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres," the source further told the publication.