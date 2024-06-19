Bigg Boss OTT 3 Starts From 21 June 2024: Contestants, Live Streaming, and More

The season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to commence with a grand premiere on Friday, 21 June 2024. This year, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will host the show instead of Salman Khan. The previous two seasons of Bigg Boss OTT were a huge success in which Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav emerged as winners. Ahead of the show, there is a lot of buzz going around the contestants. However, the makers have still kept the list of Bigg Boss OTT S3 contestants under wraps.

According to a recent teaser released by JioCinema, it is confirmed that Delhi's famous Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Gera Dixit will be participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. The names of other participants that have been doing rounds on the internet are Anjum Fakih, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and more. Let us check out the details below.