'They Make Each Other Laugh': Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor's Bond With Raha

"One of the things I'm most surprised by… not surprised by, but maybe I didn't see to it, is how specific Ranbir is about Raha's fashion choices. I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this thing today?' He'll come and rummage into the wardrobe and he'll put it together and get so involved deeply even into that. When you'd think I'd be the one doing that, I'd be like, ‘No no, leave it up to him. He'll do a great job,'" she added.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha in November 2022. According to reports, the couple is all set to move to their new Bungalow in Bandra now. Sources close to Hindustan Times revealed, "The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on, which should take one month or so. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in filmmaker Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. Ranbir, on the other hand, is currently filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana co-starring Sai Pallavi.