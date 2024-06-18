Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vijay Mallya's Son Sidhartha Mallya to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Jasmine

Vijay Mallya's Son Sidhartha Mallya to Tie the Knot With Girlfriend Jasmine

The couple took to Instagram to announce that their wedding week has commenced.
Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya to tie the knot with girlfriend Jasmine.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@sidmallya)

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya is all set to marry his longtime-girlfriend Jamine. Taking to Instagram on 17 June, the couple shared a picture of themselves from their pre-wedding festivities and captioned it, "Wedding week has commenced…#wedding #ily (sic)."

Have a look at his post here:

Sidhartha proposed to Jasmine on Halloween last year. The latter had shared a bunch of pictures from the proposal on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, she could be seen showing off her engagement ring.

Former actor and model Sidhartha has written two books on mental health and advocates for young people's mental health awareness. His first book, 'If I'm Honest: A Memoir of My Mental Health Journey,' chronicles his own journey, while his second book, 'Sad-Glad,' is a children's book.

Born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE, Sidhartha studied at Wellington College, Queen Mary University of London, and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He also appeared in films and television shows, hosted an online video show, and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.

