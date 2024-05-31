Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Release Date, Contestants, Host, Live Streaming & More

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Release Date: The most controversial reality based show Bigg Boss OTT is anticipated to arrive soon with its third season. Bigg Boss OTT is a digital version of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss, and started in 2021. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar, and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 hosted by Salman Khan was a huge hit because for the first time in the history a wild card contestant You Tuber Elvish Yadav took the trophy home.
Bigg Boss has a massive fan following, and ever year the show comes with new twists and turns to grab the attention of viewers. This year, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 may be hosted by Anil Kapoor because Salman Khan is busy with a film shoot. Let us read about the Bigg Boss OTT 3 release date, contestant list, host, live streaming, and other details below.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Release Date
According to a teaser released by JioCinema on You Tube and Social Media platforms, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be released in June. However, the makers have not revealed the exact premiere date yet.
Bigg Boss OTT 3: List of Contestants (Rumoured)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant list has not been confirmed yet. However, as per rumours, following contestants will participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.
Shivangi Joshi
Adnan Shaikh
Shafaq Naaz
Zayn Saifi
Vadapav girl Chandrika
Riyaz Ali
Dalljiet Kaur
Maxtern
Sreerama Chandra
Pratiksha Honmukhe
Shehzada Dhami
Sheezan Khan
Mahesh Keshwala
Rohit Zinjurke
Jasmeen Kaur
Who Will Host Bigg Boss OTT 3?
According to reports, Anil Kapoor may host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT because Salman Khan is busy with shooting his new film. There is no official confirmation regarding the same.
When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Bigg Boss OTT 3?
The Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. However, viewers should know that this year the OTT show will be available on Premium, which means they have to take a subscription to enjoy the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Currently, JioCinema is offering a subscription of Rs 29 to avail premium services.
How to Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 Live Telecast on TV?
There will be no live telecast of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on television because a digital version.
What is the Cash Prize of Bigg Boss OTT 3?
In the previous two seasons, the winners Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav took home a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakhs. Therefore, it is expected that the same cash prize will be rewarded to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.
