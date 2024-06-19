Bigg Boss OTT 3: Viral 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit 1st Confirmed Contestant

Chandrika, who hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, became an overnight sensation for selling Vada Pav in Delhi. She recently arrived in Mumbai with her family to participate in the show.

According to India Today, sources revealed that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shehzada Dhami are also likely to appear as contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Temptation Island winners Cheshta Bhagat-Nikhil Mehta and social media personality Vishal Pandey have also been roped in for the show, as per reports.

Bigg Boss OTT is a digital spin-off of the Bigg Boss franchise, hosted by Salman Khan. While Salman hosted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, he opted out of the third season owing to his professional commitments.