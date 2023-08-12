Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 57 Written Update: Amit Tandon in BB House; Details Here

Bigg Boss announces that Amit Tandon is in the BB House to entertain the contestants today. He begins by telling a few interesting jokes that entertain the contestants. They appreciate his jokes and humour.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces since Amit Tandon is in the house, the contestants also have to roast each other in the task for today. They have to roast each other in the best way possible and entertain the audience. Amit Tandon is present to help them write the jokes by giving them ideas.

Amit starts by helping Bebika frame better sentences. He listens to her ideas and helps to put them into words so that she can roast better. On the other hand, Elvish helps Pooja in getting a better idea about how to roast other contestants.