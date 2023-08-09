Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 54 Written Updates: Three New Guests Enter the House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 54 written update for Wednesday, 9 August 2023 is here.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In the new episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Abhishek, Manisha, and Bebika are seen having fun and Manisha is confused about Elvish’s behavior so why is he not talking to her but to everyone else? Pooja is seen talking to the camera about Abhishek and how she feels that she has gotten the trophy after Abhishek’s compliment the previous night when he said that he hopes to have an aura like Pooja when he is older. Abhishek teases Elvish by flirting with Pooja as she looks prettier than usual. Bebika, Abhishek, and Pooja are seen discussing Bebika’s love life and dating life. Bebika gets angry and screams at Abhishek since she feels he’s making fun of her trauma.
Bigg Boss opens the blinds of the house and contestants see that there is a setup with delicious foods and contestants have to make video vlogs with the guests who will enter the house.
The first guest to enter the house is the popular food expert- Kunal Vijaykar and he greets everyone warmly and gives them compliments about the game. He chooses Bebika, who has cooked the most in the house to make a vlog with him. He asks contestants to make three kinds of pani puri- sweet, sour, and spicy. Vijay asks every contestant about the first dish they want to eat after they leave the house to which Manisha replies that she might get curses from Elvish’s girlfriend. Everyone is seen enjoying the pani puris, Dahi puri, samosa chaat, and Dahi kachori. Housemates discuss how they are tired of eating daal for all three meals and later Kunal exits the house.
The housemates seem happy after good food and their meeting with the guest. Bebika feels that Abhishek needs to apologize for making fun of her trauma. Manisha talks to Elvish separately and tries to clear things out. Elvish says that he has no doubt about Manisha’s intentions but asks her to keep her feelings in control. He also asks Manisha to stay away from Bebika when she feels sad. The next guest to enter the house is the crazy Indian foody- Devashree and the new ingredients are for making a dessert. Devashree records the video as the contestants make fudge and ask everyone which dessert they are missing the most in the house or what’s the weirdest dish they have ever eaten. The dessert is ready and everyone relishes it. Later, Devashree asks the contestants what would they do after they leave the house and Pooja wants to get a haircut, Elvish wants to sleep and drive while Manisha wants to meet her father.
Elvish teases Manisha with Bebika and Manisha gets irritated and asks him how can he be so comfortable with Bebika but not her. The next and last guest to enter the house is a chef and content creator- Saloni. The housemates are excited to make chilli cheese garlic bread with the chef’s help. Bebika and Abhishek get into a fun banter in between cooking sessions. Bigg Boss asks Saloni to take an exit from the house. The housemates are seen having fun in the garden where Abhishek and Elvish are seen playing with Manisha’s cutout. Bebika gets angry and walks out of the conversation and asks Abhishek to not talk to her. Bebika tells Pooja that she tries to be nice to Manisha but she misbehaves with her.
Again, Abhishek and Manisha tease Elvish and Bebika for being friends. Manisha feels jealous that Elvish keeps talking to Bebika. Abhishek asks Jiah why she still sits with him when the nominations are over to which she replies that she actually thinks of him as a good friend. They get into a fun banter and pillow fight.
