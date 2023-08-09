Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 54 Written Updates: Three New Guests Enter the House

The first guest to enter the house is the popular food expert- Kunal Vijaykar and he greets everyone warmly and gives them compliments about the game. He chooses Bebika, who has cooked the most in the house to make a vlog with him. He asks contestants to make three kinds of pani puri- sweet, sour, and spicy. Vijay asks every contestant about the first dish they want to eat after they leave the house to which Manisha replies that she might get curses from Elvish’s girlfriend. Everyone is seen enjoying the pani puris, Dahi puri, samosa chaat, and Dahi kachori. Housemates discuss how they are tired of eating daal for all three meals and later Kunal exits the house.

The housemates seem happy after good food and their meeting with the guest. Bebika feels that Abhishek needs to apologize for making fun of her trauma. Manisha talks to Elvish separately and tries to clear things out. Elvish says that he has no doubt about Manisha’s intentions but asks her to keep her feelings in control. He also asks Manisha to stay away from Bebika when she feels sad. The next guest to enter the house is the crazy Indian foody- Devashree and the new ingredients are for making a dessert. Devashree records the video as the contestants make fudge and ask everyone which dessert they are missing the most in the house or what’s the weirdest dish they have ever eaten. The dessert is ready and everyone relishes it. Later, Devashree asks the contestants what would they do after they leave the house and Pooja wants to get a haircut, Elvish wants to sleep and drive while Manisha wants to meet her father.