Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 56 Written Updates: Finalists Talk About Their Journey

Elvish is the next contestant to be seated. He describes his journey and says that everyone keeps reminding him about being a wildcard but he doesn’t feel that number of days can decide a winner but the impact of a contestant can. He feels that he is deserving in spite of being a wildcard. The most emotional moment for him in the Bigg Boss house was when he missed his mother. He was emotional when he saw his mother on the video call. Elvish feels that Bebika is the least deserving while Abhishek is the most deserving contestant. Elvish dedicates the song to Bebika. He gives the title of Khalyanak and Ek tha villain to Bebika, Ek tha tiger to Abhishek, Hero no 1 to himself, and Ajnabee tag to Manisha. He wants to meet everyone after the house since he feels everyone has a different vibe. He has learned to control his anger and language in the house. He has also learned to let go of things.

The next one to come on the seat is Pooja. Pooja talks about her journey and says that she brought herself to the table in complete honesty, without a mask and if given a chance again, she might not try to make people understand but would rather teach them a lesson. Bebika is the person she would want to teach a lesson to. Pooja remembers her most memorable day which was when she defeated Abhishek and Elvish in the counting game due to which she and Bebika entered the Finale. She regrets using foul language during a fight with Jiah. Pooja doesn’t accept the tag of a dominant person. For her, the real win is that she has made a special place in every contestant’s heart. She will miss Manisha and Elvish the most after the show is over. She takes Bebika‘s name for putting herself in trouble. She thinks Manisha puts oil in the fire and Bebika has troubled her the most. She also talks about her journey of quitting smoking.