Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 55 Written Updates: Jiah's Journey Comes To An End

Bebika is seen reading Anunay‘s hands and telling him about himself and his future. Anunay plays a fun game with the contestants where they tell the place they want to visit with one other contestant. Jiah wants to visit Bali with Abhishek, Manisha wants to visit Paris with Elvish, Bebika wants to visit Andaman and Nicobar with Abhishek while Pooja wants to visit Rio with Bebika and she also wants to take Elvish to Namibia. Elvish wants to go to Spriti Valley with Manisha and Bebika while Abhishek wants to go to Jim Corbett with Bebika.

Abhishek feels that Anunay made it quite obvious that he supports Elvish. Elvish is seen talking to Jiah about his family issues and Jiah opens up to him about her feelings. Another door bell is heard in the house and Mohit Manocha, a famous travel vlogger enters the house. He appreciates the contestants for their patience and hard work.

The guest asks the house mates to choose two contestants’ names whom they think will be left after this week‘s eviction to which Pooja has no answer, Elvish gives his name and Manisha’s name. Abhishek gives the same names. Mohit also asks Pooja that whom does she think has a cult following to which her names are herself and Elvish’s. Mohit exits the house and contestants express that they had fun. Jiah gives her farewell speech and she expresses her fondness towards Elvish and Abhishek. Elvish also expresses her feelings about Abhishek and Jiah. Bigg Boss keeps a big calendar in the garden area and contestants take a look at their journey through different photos. The last page tells about a new twist and final eviction before the finale. Bigg Boss announces that the last page of the calendar will reveal the picture of the evicted person and that’s Jiah. Jiah says goodbye to all the contestants and exits the house. The top 5 contestants to enter the finale are Pooja, Manisha, Elvish, Bebika and Abhishek.