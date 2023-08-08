Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 53 Written Updates: Uorfi Enters the House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 53 written update for Tuesday, 8 August 2023 is here.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The new day of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun wherein Bebika and Pooja are seen discussing how Manisha feels Jiah will get evicted this week and they also feel that Manisha is stronger than Jiah in the game. Manisha and Abhishek are seen discussing Jiah’s behavior and game. They also feel that Elvish has an interesting personality but does not put out his opinions as per the game. Manisha is seen apologizing to Abhishek and Elvish about her behavior the previous night.
A bell is heard in the house and housemates expect a guest. Uorfi enters the house and Pooja wishes her to be in the house. Uorfi appreciates the contestants and says that the wild card has added salt to the game. Then she is seen discussing the outfits of the contestants for the finale. The contestants have to decide the outfit for themselves and others keeping in mind the journey in the Bigg Boss house.
Abhishek confesses that he had made a video about Uorfi’s dressing sense. On the other side, Uorfi is seen making Bebika understand that she needs to stop poking people and she could have forgiven Elvish when he was genuinely apologetic. Uorfi thinks Bebika can have an outfit of needles while Pooja can have something inspired by light bulbs. She feels Jiah can have an outfit inspired by her behavior where she keeps changing friends and side. Uorfi feels Manisha can have an outfit inspired by modern art. Manisha feels Abhishek can have an outfit inspired by a king. Manisha, Elvish and Jiah feel Abhishek can win the game while Abhishek and Pooja feel Elvish can win the game.
Housemates feel Elvish can have an outfit inspired by a thought like ‘evil with a heart of gold’. Uorfi shares her Bigg Boss journey and life after that. Uorfi flirts with Abhishek for fun and feels Jiah is diplomatic. Manisha shares her feelings about Elvish with Uorfi. The housemates also discuss about fashion and trolling with Uorfi. She also feels that Bebika and Pooja’s friendship is praiseworthy. Bebika sees Uorfi’s hands and predicts her future then Uorfi exits the house. Elvish discusses with Jiah that she needs to have more clarity to which she replies that she wants to get back to a stage where she is appreciated. Abhishek comes and talks to Jiah and she feels bad about the things said about her. Jiah is seen crying and feels demotivated since no one has anything to say about her as per game’s perspective.
The housemates are seen having fun together and teasing each other and later Manisha is seen teasing and flirting with Elvish. Elvish confesses that he was angry with Manisha when she called her girlfriend a fool and they discuss the previous night‘s conversation.
Manisha is seen crying because she feels bad about Elvish’s tone and how he was explaining things in front of Jiah. Abhishek asks both Manisha and Elvish to stop the flirting and drama. Elvish gets angry and does not want to promote the drama. Again, Manisha is seen crying and Abhishek consoles her. Jiah comes and hugs Manisha to console her. Abhishek tries to solve the tiff between his friends- Manisha and Elvish. Abhishek, Bebika and Elvish are seen having fun and joking around. After all the fights, Manisha makes dessert and offers Elvish as well. Abhishek teases Bebika and she runs behind him with a slipper in her hand and hits him.
