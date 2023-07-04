Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 18 Updates: Jiah is the New Captain, Manisha is in Jail

Bebika and Abhishek again had a small argument about clearing the kitchen so that the dishes could be washed. Bigg Boss organizes a task considering how contestants have started taking things for granted, especially the captaincy. This was a remark considering how Abhishek was asking for 2 hours of naptime when he clearly knows sleeping during the daytime is not allowed.

The new task will change the captain and might also bring changes in the nominations. There are photos of all the contestants in the garden with a red tick and followers' stickers on Abhishek’s photo since he's the captain. Contestants have to try to snatch Abhishek's captaincy with the help of the task named- “fall of captaincy”.

There’s a red pathway named that leads to the swimming pool above which there are small cutouts of contestants. Once the siren is heard, one of the contestants has to press the buzzer and the one who presses it first gets an opportunity to remove the other contestant's name whom they think is not a good fit for the captaincy. Jad is the supervisor and cannot participate in the task since he’s nominated by Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Abhishek rings the buzzer for the first two times wherein he removes Cyrus and Falaq on the grounds that Cyrus is not a great fit while Falaq is playing on the back foot and was a captain in the first week.

Avinash rings the third buzzer and removes Abhishek on the grounds that he has taken the captaincy for granted. Abhishek presses the buzzer for the fourth time and removes Avinash in an act of revenge. Avinash again presses the buzzer for the 5th time and removes Manisha since according to him, she has no leadership skills and can’t order people around if she doesn’t has the patience to hear people.