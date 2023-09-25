Bigg Boss 17 Starts From 15 October: Expected Full List of Contestants So Far

Bigg Boss 17 Release Date: List of Contestants, Promo, Theme, and More.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 Release Date, Contestants, Theme, Host, Promo, and More: The 17th season of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss is almost around the corner, and viewers can't hold their excitement. According to multiple teasers and promos released on Colors, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on Sunday, 15 October 2023.
Like each season, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be full of twists and turns, which is quite evident from its theme "Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same."
Bigg Boss is one of the controversial reality shows that airs on Colors every year. Recently, the OTT version of the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 came to an end, in which Elvish Yadav grabbed the trophy, and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up.
Prior to the official release of show, there are many speculations about the show. It is being rumoured that this year, Bigg Boss 17 will be co-hosted by Salman Khan and some other celebrity. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
Although, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant list has not been revealed yet, names of many celebrities are doing rounds on the internet, who are expected to participate in the 17th season of Bigg Boss.
The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 will kickstart on Sunday, 15 October 2023.
The 17th season of Bigg Boss 17 will be telecasted from 9 pm.
Bigg Boss 17 will be live streamed free on JioCinema app and website,
The 17th season of Bigg Boss will be live telecasted every day on Colors.
Like every year, the Bigg Boss 17 will be hosted by Salman Khan.
Although, the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 17 contestants is not available yet. Following is the list of expected contestants that may participate in the show.
Bebika Dhurve - Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame
Samarth Jurel
Abhishek Kumar
Harsh Beniwal
Sandeep Sikand
Isha Malviya
Mallika Singh
Eisha Singh
Falaaq Naaz
Indira Krishna
Anjali Arora
Arjit Taneja
Awez Darbar
Anjum Fakih
Munawar Faruqui
There are rumors about the participation of couples in Bigg Boss 17. Some of the expected Bigg Boss 17 Jodis are:
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt
Seema Haider and Sachin Meena
Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined