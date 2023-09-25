Bigg Boss 17 Starts From 15 October: Expected Full List of Contestants So Far

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bigg Boss 17 Starts From 15 October: Expected Full List of Contestants So Far

The 17th season of Bigg Boss is all set to start from Sunday, 15 October 2023.
Bigg Boss 17 Release Date: List of Contestants, Promo, Theme, and More.

Bigg Boss 17 Release Date, Contestants, Theme, Host, Promo, and More: The 17th season of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss is almost around the corner, and viewers can't hold their excitement. According to multiple teasers and promos released on Colors, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on Sunday, 15 October 2023.

Like each season, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be full of twists and turns, which is quite evident from its theme "Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same."

Bigg Boss is one of the controversial reality shows that airs on Colors every year. Recently, the OTT version of the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 came to an end, in which Elvish Yadav grabbed the trophy, and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up.

Prior to the official release of show, there are many speculations about the show. It is being rumoured that this year, Bigg Boss 17 will be co-hosted by Salman Khan and some other celebrity. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Although, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant list has not been revealed yet, names of many celebrities are doing rounds on the internet, who are expected to participate in the 17th season of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 17 Start Date

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 will kickstart on Sunday, 15 October 2023.

Bigg Boss 17 Teaser Promo

Bigg Boss 17 Timing

The 17th season of Bigg Boss 17 will be telecasted from 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Streaming

Bigg Boss 17 will be live streamed free on JioCinema app and website,

Bigg Boss 17 Live Telecast

The 17th season of Bigg Boss will be live telecasted every day on Colors.

Bigg Boss 17 Host

Like every year, the Bigg Boss 17 will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants: Full List of Expected Contestants

Although, the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 17 contestants is not available yet. Following is the list of expected contestants that may participate in the show.

  • Bebika Dhurve - Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame

  • Samarth Jurel

  • Abhishek Kumar

  • Harsh Beniwal

  • Sandeep Sikand

  • Isha Malviya

  • Mallika Singh 

  • Eisha Singh

  • Falaaq Naaz

  • Indira Krishna

  • Anjali Arora

  • Arjit Taneja

  • Awez Darbar

  • Anjum Fakih

  • Munawar Faruqui

There are rumors about the participation of couples in Bigg Boss 17. Some of the expected Bigg Boss 17 Jodis are:

  • Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

  • Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

  • Seema Haider and Sachin Meena

  • Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss 17.

