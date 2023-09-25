'So Blessed': Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Share First Photos From Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share the first photos from their wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha got married among their friends and family on 24 September. The grand wedding ceremony took place at Udaipur's Leela Palace.
The newlyweds took to Instagram to write, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."
Raghav and Parineeti tied the knot on 24 September.
The grand wedding ceremony took place at Udaipur's Leela Palace.
The ace actor wore Manish Malhotra for the wedding.
The duo posted some beautiful pictures from their wedding.
The bride wore a pastel coloured lehenga.
They looked incredible at the wedding.
The duo was all smiles for the pictures.
