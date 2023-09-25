ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Attend CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Utsav

SRK and Salman Khan were in attendance at the CM’s Ganpati celebrations.

SRK and Salman Khan attended CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebrations. The duo looked dapper in their respective ensembles. Salman wore a red kurta and Shah Rukh turned heads in a blue one.

The duo have earlier worked together in films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fans took to social media to write "Karan Arjun aagaye" as a witty response to seeing the duo together.

Topics:  Salman Khan   Shah Rukh Khan 

