In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Attend CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Utsav

SRK and Salman Khan attended CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebrations. The duo looked dapper in their respective ensembles. Salman wore a red kurta and Shah Rukh turned heads in a blue one.

The duo have earlier worked together in films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fans took to social media to write "Karan Arjun aagaye" as a witty response to seeing the duo together.