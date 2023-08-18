ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old Clips Falsely Linked to Elvish Yadav's Fans Showing Him Support

Fact-Check: Old Clips Falsely Linked to Elvish Yadav's Fans Showing Him Support

These videos are old and unrelated to Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale winner Elvish Yadav.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Fact-Check: Old Clips Falsely Linked to Elvish Yadav's Fans Showing Him Support
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After YouTuber Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2, several videos showing started circulating on social media to claim that his fans are showering their support to him.

One of the viral videos carries two different clips where a huge convoy of cars can be seen on the road.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Another video shows people showering flowers on a car which is supposedly Yadav's car, while standing on JCB tractors.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: Neither of the videos are related to Yadav's homecoming after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2.

  • One of the clips has been on the internet since November 2021.

  • The second clip in the first video is also an old clip and is from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

  • Another clip shows Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Satara district.

Also Read

No, Salman Khan Didn't Lose 3 Mn Followers on Instagram After Bashing Elvish

No, Salman Khan Didn't Lose 3 Mn Followers on Instagram After Bashing Elvish
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the videos into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search on some of them.

VIDEO 1

On performing a reverse image search on Yandex, we came across the same video on YouTube video shared on 25 November 2021.

  • The title stated that it shows road show from Delhi for Bharatiya Janata Party.

  • We could also notice BJP flags on some of the cars.

  • We flipped the cropped image of the BJP flag seen on the car for more clarity.

  • Although we could not independently verify the context behind this video, it clearly is old and unrelated to Yadav.

The video shows BJP flags on cars. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • This video also carries one more clip of a convoy of SUVs.

  • We were able to find a longer version of the same video on Instagram.

  • This video was shared on 21 February 2023 which predates Yadav's win in Bigg Boss OTT2.

  • The extended version also showed a toll plaza named Tatiyawas toll plaza, JR toll.

  • We found this toll in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Google maps.

  • We also compared the video with the images on the maps.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is from Tatiyawas toll plaza.</p></div>

    The video is from Tatiyawas toll plaza.

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is from Rajasthan.</p></div>

    The video is from Rajasthan.

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • Yadav's residence is at Gurgaon, Haryana so this old video from Rajasthan is unrelated to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO 2

  • We performed a reverse image search on the second video showing cars being showered with flowers.

  • This led us to an article shared by Outlook on 13 May.

  • The report carried an image showing the same scene from the viral video.

  • The caption stated that it showed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde being showered with flowers when he arrived at Balasaheb Desai Sugar factory Daulat Nagar in Satara district.

  • We also found a report by the news agency Press Trust of India carrying the same photo.

The video shows Shinde in Maharashtra. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • We also found a longer version of the same video on Instagram which also showed Shinde sitting inside the car.

CM Shinde can be seen inside the car. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: So clearly, old and unrelated videos of a convoy of cars is being shared to falsely link it to Elvish Yadav.

Also Read

'If You Don't Wake Up Now...': How Fake News Stoked Fears Amid Haryana Violence

'If You Don't Wake Up Now...': How Fake News Stoked Fears Amid Haryana Violence

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Elvish Yadav 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×