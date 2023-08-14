'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestant Abhishek Malhan Gets Hospitalised Before Finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan has been hospitalised ahead of the big finale on 14 August, according to reports. Malhan reportedly fell sick earlier last week and won't be performing for the final episode of the show on Monday, his sister confirmed via X (formerly known as Twitter).
Prerna Malhan, the finalist's sister, wrote in her post on 13 August, "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery."
Have a look at her tweet here:
The finale for Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema on 14 August. In addition to Malhan, the other finalists of the season are Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve.
