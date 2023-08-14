ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestant Abhishek Malhan Gets Hospitalised Before Finale

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestant Abhishek Malhan Gets Hospitalised Before Finale

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finalist Abhishek Malhan had been reportedly feeling unwell for almost a week.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestant Abhishek Malhan Gets Hospitalised Before Finale
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan has been hospitalised ahead of the big finale on 14 August, according to reports. Malhan reportedly fell sick earlier last week and won't be performing for the final episode of the show on Monday, his sister confirmed via X (formerly known as Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

Prerna Malhan, the finalist's sister, wrote in her post on 13 August, "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery."

Have a look at her tweet here:

The finale for Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema on 14 August. In addition to Malhan, the other finalists of the season are Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve.

Also Read

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Final: When And Where to Watch the Finale Episode

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Final: When And Where to Watch the Finale Episode

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  Bigg Boss OTT 2 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×