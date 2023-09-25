Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Wish Newlyweds Parineeti And Raghav

In a dazzling and high-profile ceremony on 24 September, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged their wedding vows, sealing their love amidst the presence of family and close friends from both the worlds of politics and the film industry.

The grand affair garnered warm wishes from celebrities near and far, including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, and several other Bollywood A-listers who congratulated the newlyweds on this joyous occasion.