Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants; Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande & Others

The 17th edition of television's top reality show Bigg Boss started from today. Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan and has a massive fan following. The OTT version of the show concluded in August and was won by Elvish Yadav. Grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 17 was telecasted today on Colors TV and JioCinema.

This season of Bigg Boss has a lot of twists and turns to grab the attention of viewers. The house has been divided into three sections - House 1, House 2, and House 3 and is based on Dil, Dimaag, and Dum theme. Mannara Chopra was the first contestant to enter the house. Famous comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant. Let us check out the names of all contestants of Bigg Boss 17 below.