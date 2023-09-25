Bigg Boss 17 Starts From 15 October: Expected Full List of Contestants So Far

Bigg Boss 17 Release Date, Contestants, Theme, Host, Promo, and More: The 17th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss is around the corner, and viewers can't contain their excitement. According to multiple teasers and promos released on Colors, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on Sunday, 15 October 2023.

Like each season, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be full of twists and turns, which is quite evident from its theme "Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same."

Bigg Boss is a controversial reality show that airs on Colors every year. Recently, the OTT version of the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 came to an end, in which Elvish Yadav grabbed the trophy, and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up.