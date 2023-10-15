Deepika Padukone Unveils Her First Look From 'Singham Again'; Alia Bhatt Reacts

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Deepika Padukone Unveils Her First Look From 'Singham Again'; Alia Bhatt Reacts

Deepika Padukone stars in 'Singham Again.'
Deepika Padukone Unveils the First Poster of 'Singham Again.'

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Actor Deepika Padukone was unrecognizable in the first look poster of her new film Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film seems to be a masala entertainer that will characterise Deepika in a never-seen avatar of a police officer.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the first look, writing, Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain."

In the first picture, we can see see her holding a man by his hair and pointing a gun in his mouth. The second frame is a close up of the actor where we can see her flashing a smile.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt reacted to the post with fire emojis. Hrithik Roshan write, "Amazing nicely done". While Ranveer Singh wrote, "AAG LAGA DEGI."

The currently trying to build a cop universe with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh as part of the project.

