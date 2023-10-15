Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia-Ranbir Attend IOC Session 2023

Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia-Ranbir Attend IOC Session 2023

Bajrang Punia and Leander Peas were also present at the IOC session inauguration at NMACC.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia-Ranbir Attend IOC Session 2023

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>SRK, Deepika Padukone, Alia-Ranbir Attend IOC Session 2023</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone attended the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, 14 Oct. Shah Rukh Khan was also present.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for the photos. 

Deepika Padukone and SRK at the IOC session. 

SRK skipped the shutterbugs to attend the session. 

Deepika looked stunning in her suit. 

Also ReadPic of Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan on 'Fighter' Set in Italy Goes Viral

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT