'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's First Look Unveiled On His Birthday

The makers of Kalki 2898 - AD unveiled Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the film on his 81st birthday on 11 October. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

In the poster, Bachchan is dressed as a sage, standing upright in a cave, with sunshine falling right on top of him. The actor is seen sporting a heavy-bearded look, with only his eyes visible in the poster.