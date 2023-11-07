Bigg Boss 17, Day 24 Episode: Disturbance In the House Over Food & Nomination

Samarth and Abhishek talk about Isha's behavior towards them. They feel that Isha is playing a bad game without even realizing it. At around 3 AM, Arun and Tehelka are seen throwing the pillows in the pool. The next day, the housemates wake up with the anthem and housemates get angry on seeing the pillows in water. Munawar and Mannara are seen arguing in the morning over her decision to not talk to him. Mannara feels that Munawar supports Khaanzadi when she pokes Mannara. Khaanzadi comes in between and starts screaming over Munawar about calling them (Mannara and Khaanzadi) insecure. Munawar makes Mannara understand that she cannot decide not to talk to him just because she has a fight with Rinku and Jigna.

Housemates are seen arguing in different corners over different topics. Mannara asks Munawar to apologize in front of everyone but he denies that and apologizes in private. On the other hand, Aishwarya denies cooking food for everyone in house number 1. Aishwarya and Vicky fight over the house duties. Mannara and Munawar collect a few housemates in the hall so that he can apologize to her in front of everyone. Navid feels that he is not heard in his house and confronts the housemates during which Mannara supports him. Mannara gets into an argument with Rinku and Jigna over unfair nomination and Mannara confronts that Jigna plays safe. Munawar and Ankita discuss how their groups are breaking. Abhishek and Khanzaafi are seen flirting in a corner.