Bigg Boss 17, Day 52 Written Episode: Vicky and Ankita Shift to 'Dum' House

Bigg Boss 17, Day 52 episode aired today, Wednesday, 6 December 2023, began with Munawar speaking to himself in the garden area. He is speaking about the half ration in the house and his argument with Mannara. The other housemates are keeping the ration in the kitchen and giving up the unused ration. Bigg Boss calls Munawar into the store room and shows him the unused ration.

Munawar says that this is what he was telling himself. There has always been enough ration in the house but contestants argue with each other for no reason. After some time, we see Mannara trying to speak to Munawar. The latter asks her to sit beside him and she tries to initiate the conversation. Munawar and Mannara try to sort out their differences by speaking about their problems.