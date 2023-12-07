Bigg Boss 17, Day 52 Written Episode: Vicky and Ankita Shift to 'Dum' House

Bigg Boss 17, Day 52 written details for today, 6 December, are here for fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17, Day 52 episode aired today, Wednesday, 6 December 2023, began with Munawar speaking to himself in the garden area. He is speaking about the half ration in the house and his argument with Mannara. The other housemates are keeping the ration in the kitchen and giving up the unused ration. Bigg Boss calls Munawar into the store room and shows him the unused ration.
Munawar says that this is what he was telling himself. There has always been enough ration in the house but contestants argue with each other for no reason. After some time, we see Mannara trying to speak to Munawar. The latter asks her to sit beside him and she tries to initiate the conversation. Munawar and Mannara try to sort out their differences by speaking about their problems.
Munawar says sorry for speaking rudely and Mannara understands his point of view. On the other hand, Isha tries to speak to Samarth and makes him understand why she is annoyed. Samarth says that he cannot speak to her if she is rude.
Sana and Vicky keep fighting and others get dragged in. Sana teases Vicky and asks him to clean the dishes. Ankita says that she is going to repent later for this behaviour. On the other hand, Aishwarya says that she cannot understand how Sana can eat her food after taking away the ration.
Khanzaadi says that she was unable to eat her meals when she was not doing her duties. Aishwarya replies that she is lying. Both of them start arguing and Ankita tries to stop the fight. Abhishek also takes Khanzaadi's side and says that she was trying to help her members.
Later, Anurag speaks to Khanzaadi and tries to explain her mistakes. Khanzaadi refuses to accept and both of them start fighting. Aishwarya takes advantage of the situation and proves Khanzaadi wrong. Ankita takes Khanzaadi's side so Aishwarya asks her to stop supporting her.
Soon, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to gather in the room. Today, contestants have to choose their houses. Bigg Boss says that once the contestants got a chance to choose their house and twice he chose for them. Now, they will select their houses together after discussions.
The offer is that she has to nominate Vicky for the entire season for 'Dil Ka Makaan'. She refuses immediately and says she is ready to shift to whichever house she has to go.
Bigg Boss agrees and asks her to leave the room. Next, he calls Vicky into the therapy room and gives him the same offer. He will give him the 'Dil Ka Makaan' if he nominates Ankita for the entire season. Vicky also refuses and asks Bigg Boss if he can change the offer a bit. He wants to nominate Anurag in place of Vicky. Bigg Boss does not accept the offer and asks him to leave.
Soon, Bigg Boss makes an official announcement and tells that Ankita and Vicky rejected his offer. He also says that Vicky agreed to nominate Anurag. This causes a problem between Vicky and Anurag. Later, he announces that Vicky, Ankita, Khanzaadi, Abhishek, Anurag, and Sana will share the 'Dum' room.
Once they settle in the room, Anurag questions Vicky's decision. Vicky tries to explain his point but Ankita interrupts and asks him whether he proposed Anurag's name or Bigg Boss did it first. Vicky gets annoyed. He refuses to answer and says that it is his decision. Nobody has the right to question.
Next, Bigg Boss asks the other house members who have never stayed in Makaan No 2. The contestants who raised their hands are called for a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss. They have to give a good reason about why they think they deserve to stay in the room.
All of them state their reasons. At the end of the session, Bigg Boss selects Arun and Aishwarya. He says that he wants them to play individually in the game so they should stay in the house. Now, they have the power to make decisions for the house.
The others including Mannara, Munawar, Rinku, Isha, Samarth, and Neil go to the other Makaan. Arun tries to complete his duty and tells others to do what is right.
The episode for today ends with the contestants' discussion. They got their new houses and now have to follow the rules.
