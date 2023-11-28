Bigg Boss 17, Day 43 Written Update: Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, and Arun Nominated

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bigg Boss 17, Day 43 Written Update: Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, and Arun Nominated

Bigg Boss 17 Day 43: Check all the latest updates of Tuesday, 28 November 2023 here.
Saima Andrabi
Entertainment
Updated:

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 43 Live Updates on 28 November 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Munawar and Abhishek's Verbal Spat

Abhishek bashed Mannara for abusing him. Munawar supported Mannara and told Abhishek that he is hitting below the belt. Abhishek replied that he should stay out of it instead of pouncing him. Both engaged into a verbal altercation.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Abhishek and Mannara Got Into a Fight

Abhishek bashed Mannara for not doing his work. Mannara got disappointed and cried in front of Sana.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Aishwarya Advices Neil To Draw a Line

Aishwarya advised Neil and told him that while fighting with Ankita he should draw a line because she can allege him with anything.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Anurag Feels Grateful To Bigg Boss

Anurag shared with Vicky that he is grateful to Bigg Boss for not letting him go. He said that it was a weak moment for him but Bigg Boss didn't open the door and that is why he is still here.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Vicky Wanted To Nominated Munawar

Vicky told Abhishek that till date Munawar has not been nominated by anyone and my aim was to nominate him but unfortunately I had to do otherwise.

Bigg Boss 17 Updates: Isha and Ankita at Loggerheads

Abhishek and other housemates were teasing Ankita that Isha has changed her side. This did not go well with Ankita and Isha and both engaged into a verbal altercation.

Bigg Boss 17 Updates: Mannara Calls Ankita Crazy

Mannara called Ankita crazy and under confident. She said that Ankita pokes everyone and that is why gets disrespected. Mannara further said that Ankita gets involved in all matters and then we get bashed by Salman Khan for disrespecting her.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Ankita Feels Neil Is Playing Safe

Ankita told Vicky that Neil played safe and that is why he nominated her. Ankita is furious and feels that Neil is brainless.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Arun Is Annoyed With Mannara

Arun complained to Mannara and said that she must have given a valid reason for nominating him. He said that her reason was dumb and pointless. Mannara replied that it was my choice and you can think whatever you want. Both got into a verbal spat.

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Feels Mannara Threw Arun Under the Bus

Isha told Mannara that it was smart of her because she threw Arun under the bus. Mannara replied that I have always saved Arun and this time my only reason was from game point of view.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Ankita and Neil at Loggerheads

Post nomination task, Ankita and Neil engaged into verbal altercation. Ankita called Neil coward and spineless while he replied that she is brainless and dumb. Both shouted at each other. The fight between Neil and Ankita is going on and on, and both are teasing each other.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Nominated Contestants

Bigg Boss announced that the nomination task is over, and the nominated contestants are Anurag, Khaanzadi, Rinku, Neil, Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, and Arun.

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Nominated Arun

Mannara nominated Ankita and Arun. Mannara said that I want Arun to alleviate her game and that is why I want to nominate him considering the game point of view.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Nominated Mannara

Ankita nominated Mannara and said that whatever happened between us has affected me and I am talking openly. Mannara said that Ankita decodes my relationship in this house but I have created better bonds in this house. Mannara said that I do not flip like Ankita, and because of her tone, I can never be friends with her.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Neil Nominated Ankita

Neil said that I nominated Ankita because she has changed a lot in these weeks, and I don't feel these changes are legitimate. Neil called Ankita 'Khokhli' and told her that she doesn't have independent thinking. Both engaged into an ugly verbal spat.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Neil Nominated

Vicky nominated Neil and said that I want to take him along.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Vicky Gets Nominated

Rinku nominated Vicky by saying that he has identity crisis and is not happy being called Ankita's husband outside the house.

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Rinku Dhawan Nominated

Anurag nominated Rinku and she is the first nominated contestant of this week.

Bigg Boss 17: Khaanzadi Nominated by Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss told Bigg Khaanzadi that since she has been complaining about lot of things, as a result she is nominated for this week. Also, she won't get a power to nominate other contestants.

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Says He Wants To Move Out of the House

After housemates told Bigg Boss that he is biased towards Anurag, Anurag said that he wants to move out of the house.

Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode hosted by Salman Khan. This year, 17 contestants have participated in this Biggest reality shows of television. The list of contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.

Catch all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 43 on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 here.

Published: 28 Nov 2023,09:58 PM IST

