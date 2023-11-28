Bigg Boss 17, Day 43 Written Update: Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, and Arun Nominated

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 43 Live Updates on 28 November 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Abhishek bashed Mannara for abusing him. Munawar supported Mannara and told Abhishek that he is hitting below the belt. Abhishek replied that he should stay out of it instead of pouncing him. Both engaged into a verbal altercation.
Abhishek bashed Mannara for not doing his work. Mannara got disappointed and cried in front of Sana.
Aishwarya advised Neil and told him that while fighting with Ankita he should draw a line because she can allege him with anything.
Anurag shared with Vicky that he is grateful to Bigg Boss for not letting him go. He said that it was a weak moment for him but Bigg Boss didn't open the door and that is why he is still here.
Vicky told Abhishek that till date Munawar has not been nominated by anyone and my aim was to nominate him but unfortunately I had to do otherwise.
Abhishek and other housemates were teasing Ankita that Isha has changed her side. This did not go well with Ankita and Isha and both engaged into a verbal altercation.
Mannara called Ankita crazy and under confident. She said that Ankita pokes everyone and that is why gets disrespected. Mannara further said that Ankita gets involved in all matters and then we get bashed by Salman Khan for disrespecting her.
Ankita told Vicky that Neil played safe and that is why he nominated her. Ankita is furious and feels that Neil is brainless.
Arun complained to Mannara and said that she must have given a valid reason for nominating him. He said that her reason was dumb and pointless. Mannara replied that it was my choice and you can think whatever you want. Both got into a verbal spat.
Isha told Mannara that it was smart of her because she threw Arun under the bus. Mannara replied that I have always saved Arun and this time my only reason was from game point of view.
Post nomination task, Ankita and Neil engaged into verbal altercation. Ankita called Neil coward and spineless while he replied that she is brainless and dumb. Both shouted at each other. The fight between Neil and Ankita is going on and on, and both are teasing each other.
Bigg Boss announced that the nomination task is over, and the nominated contestants are Anurag, Khaanzadi, Rinku, Neil, Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, and Arun.
Mannara nominated Ankita and Arun. Mannara said that I want Arun to alleviate her game and that is why I want to nominate him considering the game point of view.
Ankita nominated Mannara and said that whatever happened between us has affected me and I am talking openly. Mannara said that Ankita decodes my relationship in this house but I have created better bonds in this house. Mannara said that I do not flip like Ankita, and because of her tone, I can never be friends with her.
Neil said that I nominated Ankita because she has changed a lot in these weeks, and I don't feel these changes are legitimate. Neil called Ankita 'Khokhli' and told her that she doesn't have independent thinking. Both engaged into an ugly verbal spat.
Vicky nominated Neil and said that I want to take him along.
Rinku nominated Vicky by saying that he has identity crisis and is not happy being called Ankita's husband outside the house.
Anurag nominated Rinku and she is the first nominated contestant of this week.
Bigg Boss told Bigg Khaanzadi that since she has been complaining about lot of things, as a result she is nominated for this week. Also, she won't get a power to nominate other contestants.
After housemates told Bigg Boss that he is biased towards Anurag, Anurag said that he wants to move out of the house.
Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode hosted by Salman Khan. This year, 17 contestants have participated in this Biggest reality shows of television. The list of contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
Catch all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 43 on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)