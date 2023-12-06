Bigg Boss 17, Day 50 Written Details: Munawar and Mannara Get Into a Fight Today

Bigg Boss 17, Day 50 written episode for 5 December 2023 is here.
Bigg Boss 17 Day 51 aired today, Tuesday, 5 December 2023, started with the contestants feeling sleepy and lazy after waking up. Khanzaadi, Rinku, Neil, and Aishwarya are working in the kitchen. Khanzaadi tries to tease Aishwarya by taking Neil's name. The latter asks her to stop otherwise this will turn into a fight. Neil also tells Khanzaadi to stop otherwise he will get angry.
Khanzaadi doesn't stop and keeps teasing others in the kitchen. Rinku gets annoyed at Khanzaadi and seems disappointed with her behaviour. Outside, Khanzaadi talks to Ankita and Vicky about Rinku. Aishwarya is dragged into the conversation and she asks Khanzaadi to not twist the situation. She says that others react to what Khanzaadi says. She is the one who starts the fight. Munawar tries to tease Khanzaadi throughout the conversation.
He says that she is Vicky's student. Soon, we see the housemates are in the kitchen. They ask Sana if she will wash the dishes. She says that she is unwell and needs rest so she has taken the day off.
Anurag volunteers and says he is ready to wash the dishes. However, Sana and Vicky get into a fight and the latter says that she doesn't look unwell. He says that she should do her duty. Sana does not listen and stands her ground. She refuses to clean the dishes.
Vicky, Rinku, and Ankita say that they cannot speak to her because she does not listen. Abhishek gets annoyed at Vicky because he refuses to speak to Sana. Vicky answers back and tells everyone should speak to Sana if they have a problem.
After a lot of discussions, all the housemates speak to Sana. At first, she does not agree so Arun says he will do the dishes without help. Everyone says that Sana is playing the game wrong. Later, Sana agrees to wash the dishes but she asks for help.
Mannara agrees to help Sana. They do the dishes together and Ankita mocks Sana. After some time, Bigg Boss calls Sana into the confession room. He offers her food because she has not eaten anything since morning. Then he asks Sana if she does house chores at home. She replies honestly that she never got the time to do work due to her studies and job.
After contemplating a little, Sana takes the offer because she wants to take a stand for herself. Later, when she meets the housemates and Bigg Boss makes the announcement, everyone gets annoyed. All the contestants start blaming Sana for the half ration and decide to ignore her.
Mannara stands by her and gives her support. Isha also decides to support Sana because she is not completely wrong. When Munawar tries to talk to Mannara, she refuses to listen and they start fighting. Mannara says that she thinks Munawar has changed. She tries to speak to him but he gets angry. He asks her to leave. She sits alone and cries.
Later, Khanzaadi, Sana, Mannara, and Aishwarya have a conversation. Khanzaadi tells Sana that her decision was wrong and she should have thought of others.
Sana says that she decided to choose herself because nobody cares for her in the house. Everyone tries to bully her and find flaws in her work. Khanzaadi replies that she has always taken her side. However, Sana disagrees and says only Mannara is supporting her right now.
Mannara tries to end the discussion and Khanzaadi gets angry. She says that she is not talking to Mannara so she should not interfere. On the other hand, Abhishek asks Munawar who told Isha to take Sana's side. When Isha gets to know about this conversation, she seems disappointed with Abhishek.
Towards the end of the episode, we see Sana trying to explain her point to other housemates but they are too angry. She also feels what she has done is right. Everyone tries to explain to her that she has played with the ration. She still feels that the offer was right for her.
The episode for today ends with Vicky saying that he will not speak to Sana. Stay tuned to learn more about the latest episodes.
