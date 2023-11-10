Bigg Boss 17, Episode 26 Written Update: Rinku Gets Immunity For the Coming Week

They also make fun of Samarth and they question Isha's liking. The next day housemates wake up to the Bigg Boss's anthem. Sana is sleeping again in the morning when the alarm is heard in the house. Munawar makes Mannara understand that she should apologize to Jigna and Rinku for the words she used for them. Vicky, Munawar, and Abhishek are seen sharing their childhood love stories. The housemates of house number 3 feel that Sana is lazy and makes excuses during house duties. Housemates are seen sitting together in the hall when Bigg Boss announces that there's a spirit in the house who can give powers to a girl from the house thus the sound of Ghungroo will be heard every now and Ankita, Sana, and Khanzaadi will decide a name from among themselves who will have the chance to remove three contestants from the race of getting the ultimate power.

The three girls will dress up in a costume and they will pretend to get ready in front of the mirror after which on the sound of the Ghungroo, one of the girls will go to the activity room, perform a dance and then throw Gulaal at three contestants to remove them from the race. In the first round, the girls choose Ankita and she chooses Aishwarya, Neil, and Munawar to remove them from the race of power.