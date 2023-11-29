Bigg Boss 17, Day 44 Live Updates: Vicky Nominated Neil for Entire BB Season

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 44 Live Updates on 29 November 2023.
After Arun along with his other roommates nominated Neil, Rinku pounced on Arun and told him that you should not have done this because Anurag is not deserving. Rinku told Arun that he should take a stand for himself.
After Vicky nominated Neil for entire season, Neil called Vicky brainless and dumb, due to which both engaged into an ugly fight. Aishwarya joined the fight and called Sana most brainless woman in the house because she supported Vicky's decision.
Bigg Boss asked Vicky and his other roommates to nominate someone for entire season instead of Anurag. After mutual decision the housemates of 'Dimaag Ka Ghar' nominated Neil for entire season and Anurag's punishment got over.
After Isha accused Ankita of cleanliness issues, both got into an ugly verbal spat. Ankita feels that Isha is unnecessarily creating a fuss. Isha said that I have been observing this from quite a long time but now I have been vocal.
After being asked by Bigg Boss, Isha says that Ankita needs therapy on cleanliness. Isha tells Ankita that she needs to pay more attention to cleanliness and maintain an organized lifestyle. Ankita replies that I do not agree because I think I am mindful about cleanliness. Both get into a heated argument.
Mannara Chopra cries inconsolably after an ugly verbal spat with Abhishek. She said that people are trying to be nice with me on my face but later backstab me. Mannara told Sana that nobody is close to me here.
Abhishek talks to himself saying that everyone is hurting him. He said that if Samarth had not entered into the house, he would have sorted his issues with Isha. Abhishek was seen disappointed after his fight with Mannara.
Ankita had kept some leftover food in the kitchen which made Aishwarya angry. Both shouted on each other and called dumb to one another.
Abhishek told Munawar that he is being biased towards Mannara and him. Abhishek said that I am upset because you supported Mannara yesterday and not me. Munawar said that you should maintain a distance with Mannara and not abuse her. Abhishek replied that she also abused me and because she is a girl, I won't stay silent.
Aishwarya and Neil shouted on each other because of Khaanzadi's tantrums in kitchen. Aishwarya said she won't make food for Khaanzadi because she doesn't perform duties properly.
Neil and Khaanzadi get into a verbal spat over house duties. Aishwarya also joined the fight. All of them used derogatory statements for each other. Khaanzadi and Aishwarya called each other dumb.
Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode hosted by Salman Khan. This year, 17 contestants have participated in this Biggest reality shows of television. The list of contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. Samarth Jurel recently entered the house as wildcard contestant. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
Catch all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 44 on Wednesday, 29 November 2023 here.
