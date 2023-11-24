Bigg Boss 17 Episode 39: Salman Lectures Vikki and Munawar

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 39 written updates for Friday, 24 November 2023, are here for fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
The new episode of Bigg Boss season 17 begins with Salman Khan kickstarting the weekend ka Vaar. A task is held in the house where the housemates have to name people who are trying to control other housemates while the victims become the puppets. The maximum votes go to Munawar and Vikki while Sana got the maximum votes for being the puppet. Abhishek calls Arun and Sunny Vikki's puppets which results in an argument between them. Sunny and Arun give it back to Abhishek at his turn and call him Vikki's puppet. A lot of members take Khanzaadi's name as Vikki's puppet. After the task, Vikki and Abhishek are seen clearing the air related to the task. While Arun and Sunny are seen offended by Abhishek. Abhishek confesses that he has no friends here except his slight connection with Munawar.
Sana and Jigna are seen fighting over the latter's behavior towards her and their growing distance. Sana feels that Jigna plays safe by taking her name as a puppet and ignoring Sunny and Arun's names. Abhishek and Vikki discuss how Samarth is playing the game by putting both of them against each other. Ankita tells Sana that more than Vikki it is Mannara who tries to control her. Salman Khan enters the house through the screen and asks the housemates to get more active in the house. Salman calls Vikki the mastermind of the house as he had wished to be called since day 1. He also gives Munawar a hint that he needs to play better. Salman tells them that they are like politicians who want to do good for each other irrespective of the housemates and have no emotions in the game.
Salman also points out how Anurag uses his brosena against him and refuses to talk to him. Salman mentions that except for Neil and Rinku, every housemate is a puppet to either Vikki or Munawar but these two do not openly take a stand against them. Salman tells the housemates that Munawar and Vikki together discuss the housemates' game to get the hang of the number game. He openly talks about their discussions and how they think Sana, Samarth, Sunny, and Arun are weak players. He mentions that Vikki seems insecure in the game and no one in the house is daring enough to play an open game.
Salman Khan tells Abhishek that he cannot hide his feelings against Vikki behind tasks. He further mentions that both Mannara and Abhishek have dual personalities in the game like she uses Munawar as her friend, enemy, etc. He tells Mannara that she keeps complaining about Vikki, Ankita, and Munawar to Anurag rather than telling them to their face. He also says that their (Vikki and Munawar) analytical personality seems boring which is why Bigg Boss keeps joking with them to add some spice. Salman mentions how Vikki is seen holding someone's hands but he doesn't mention the name. He gives hints about Sana but mentions that it is also an innocent equation. He mentions how Vikki makes it appear that he is controlling Ankita but it is not the case like her behavior change towards Khanzaadi and Mannara which shows the husband's lack of trust and faith in his wife's game.
Vikki has two interns in the house- Samarth and Anurag as mentioned by the host and Vikki asks Samarth to influence Isha like he does Ankita. The host asks the couples to be careful with their words and gameplay. Salman Khan tells the housemates that Vikki and Munawar also discuss who are the important characters in the house and who all should be sidelined. No one is seen making friends in the house. He points out how Vikki goes ethically and morally wrong in anger while fighting with others.
Salman asks Vikki to leave pride behind in this game and he needs to be humble while Khanzaadi says nothing in the task. The host asks the people to make real relationships in the house. Munawar is seen sacrificing his real relations for Vikki who himself has no real connections in the house which is dangerous for him (Munawar). Vikki seems fake and emotionless in the show. Salman says that Munawar is like the audience inside the house and the only real equations in the house are that between Sunny and Arun, Samarth and Abhishek. Mannara is asked to maintain distance from Munawar if she doesn't feel a genuine connection. As soon as Salman exits for the day, Ankita announces that she genuinely wans to connect with Mannara and Khanzaadi and it was not part of a game plan which results in an argument between them, and Ankita is seen crying.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)