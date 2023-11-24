Bigg Boss 17 Episode 39: Salman Lectures Vikki and Munawar

Sana and Jigna are seen fighting over the latter's behavior towards her and their growing distance. Sana feels that Jigna plays safe by taking her name as a puppet and ignoring Sunny and Arun's names. Abhishek and Vikki discuss how Samarth is playing the game by putting both of them against each other. Ankita tells Sana that more than Vikki it is Mannara who tries to control her. Salman Khan enters the house through the screen and asks the housemates to get more active in the house. Salman calls Vikki the mastermind of the house as he had wished to be called since day 1. He also gives Munawar a hint that he needs to play better. Salman tells them that they are like politicians who want to do good for each other irrespective of the housemates and have no emotions in the game.

Salman also points out how Anurag uses his brosena against him and refuses to talk to him. Salman mentions that except for Neil and Rinku, every housemate is a puppet to either Vikki or Munawar but these two do not openly take a stand against them. Salman tells the housemates that Munawar and Vikki together discuss the housemates' game to get the hang of the number game. He openly talks about their discussions and how they think Sana, Samarth, Sunny, and Arun are weak players. He mentions that Vikki seems insecure in the game and no one in the house is daring enough to play an open game.