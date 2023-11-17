Bigg Boss 17 Episode 32, Written Updates: BB Diwali Bash Party Today; Details

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 32 episode today, Thursday, 16 November 2023, began with the BB House contestants waking up to the theme song. Mannara and Aishwarya are seen having a conversation about ration. Mannara says that the ration in Dum House got rotten because they stocked more than they needed. Khanzaadi speaks to Jigna and Rinku about their ration. Munawar was also sitting there and he said something to Khanzaadi.

Munawar and Khanzaadi get into an ugly fight. They start insulting each other and Jigna tries to stop the fight. While they are fighting, Mannara mocks Khanzaadi. Everyone says that Khanzaadi fights for no reason. Abhishek tries to stop her but they also fight. Abhishek says that he will stop her if she is wrong. Khanzaadi cries after her fight with Abhishek and Munawar.